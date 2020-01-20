«
January 20, 2020

OXFORD GUY SAYS SOME ATHEISTS NOW QUESTION GODLESS UNIVERSE: Brit Mathematician John Lennox often debates atheists and he hears some of them asking an unexpected question, one that torch-singer Peggy Lee would instantly recognize.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 8:21 am
