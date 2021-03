OPENING UP WITH A GATLING: U.S. Marines fire a Gun Aircraft Unit-17 (GAU-17) machine gun (minigun) from a UH-1Y Venom during a live-fire close-air support exercise in Somalia. Photo taken December 22, 2020. Here’s a side angle photo of a GAU-17 which provides a better view of the weapon. This Air Weapons update from 2015 has background data on the GAU-17.