March 17, 2017

OK, PICTURES OF SHIPS: A couple of commenters thought I should have included links to photos of the various ships mentioned in my latest Creators Syndicate column, “Emerging Threats Drive the Navy’s Frigate Controversy.” The column is distributed to subscribers by the syndicate and distribution doesn’t include pictures. Editors may add them to support the column. (By the way, realcleardefense.com linked to it this week. That’s always nice.)

But I have some time this morning and photos are a good idea. The Navy needs new frigates that work. Taxpayers deserve to get their money’s worth. So here’s a quickie photo gallery:

A Coast Guard Legend-class National Security Cutter intercepts a semi-submersible carrying 7.5 tons of cocaine. (Superb photo.)

A Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) patrols in the South China Sea.

Destroyers are bigger ships. Here’s an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer underway.

Here’s a photo of a Perry-class frigate firing its 76 mm gun. As the column says, the Perry-class ships have been retired.

