March 20, 2017

OK, I’VE FOUND YOU FANS OF AMERICAN AIR POWER SOME MORE COOL BOMBER PHOTOS: Since the Bomber Trifecta I’ve had several requests.

Agreed, the B-1 Lancer is a beautiful airplane. This B-1 is taking off from Andersen AFB, Guam. Like the Bomber Trifecta photo, it’s a USAF public relations pic, but a fine one.

However, this old photo is truly dramatic: an ocean-hugging B-52 flies by the USS Ranger.

Per the caption, the photo was not photo-shopped. “It happened in early 1989 off the coast of Mexico… It’s very, very rare for a USAF aircraft to do a fly-by below the flight deck of a carrier.”