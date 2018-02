OBAMA’S COVERUP FOR CLINTON WAS WORSE THAN COLLUSION: Among the least discussed facets of the Clinton email scandal has been former President Barack Obama’s obvious approval of what his Secretary of State was doing. Nobody has produced a shred of credible evidence that President Donald Trump “colluded” with Russia, yet Obama knew Clinton was using a private server and how that jeopardized national security. Charles Ortel probes deeper in LifeZette this morning.