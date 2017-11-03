November 3, 2017

PRESIDENT OBAMA WAS CORRECT: ELECTIONS DO HAVE CONSEQUENCES. A week ago, reporters and editors in the combined newsroom of www.dnainfo.com and Gothamist voted to join a union. On Thursday, they lost their jobs, as Joe Ricketts, the billionaire founder of TD Ameritrade who owned the sites, shut them down. The owner’s logic is unfathomable to the denizens of the People’s Republic of Zabar’s:

“DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure.”

**DISCLOSURE** I was a member of The Newspaper Guild for many years when I worked at Time Inc., but those were in flush times when the First Amendment was basically a license to print money.