August 30, 2017

Iran won’t let U.S. inspectors check out its nuclear weapons sites.

Iranian officials have rejected U.S. demands for United Nations inspectors to visit Tehran’s military sites, which is part of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

“The Americans should take the dream of being able to inspect our military sites, be it under the pretext of the [agreement] or based on any other justification, to the grave,” Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameneii, told reporters.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, which is the pivot of resistance in the region, will not allow the Americans and non-Americans to inspect [its] military sites, which are a crucial and strategic part of national security,” he added.