October 7, 2020

OBAMA, HILLARY, BRENNAN AND THE RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA BIG LIE: Links to this Powerline post by John Hinderaker have already appeared on Instapundit. But the post is particularly thorough and incisive. Moreover, the Clinton campaign’s and the Obama Administration’s smear of Donal Trump continues. This link will take you to an essay I wrote for the New York Observer in July 2016: Tail Gunner Hillary and the Putin Hack. I wrote the essay shortly after Hillary’s campaign manager Robby Mook, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, “yoked Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to Russia’s neo-Czar Vladimir Putin: “I think that what’s troubling is how he (Trump) praised Vladimir Putin,” Mook said.” Mook’s innuendo — an insinuation of disloyalty– absolutely stank. Unsubstantiated accusations of treason was pure Stalinist Russia, but Joe McCarthy’s 1950 “Enemies Within” speech also came to mind. The accusation also struck me as highly suspicious. Four years later, we see hard proof that it was a conspiratorial crock.