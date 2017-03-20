March 20, 2017

NORTH KOREA DENIES CYBER ATTACKS: Yeah, right.

Pyongyang’s state-controlled news agency KCNA said the United States has reached new “despicable heights,” although the suggestion North Korea may be behind bank breaches came from private U.S. firm Symantec.

Here’s a wire service summary of the Symantec report.

A North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus was likely behind a recent cyber campaign targeting organizations in 31 countries, following high-profile attacks on Bangladesh Bank, Sony and South Korea, cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Wednesday.

Symantec said in a blog that researchers have uncovered four pieces of digital evidence suggesting the Lazarus group was behind the campaign that sought to infect victims with “loader” software used to stage attacks by installing other malicious programs.