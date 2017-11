NORTH KOREA ACCUSES NATO SECRETARY GENERAL OF “APING TRUMP”: How racist. How politically incorrect. From a hereditary Communist no less. Will Chuck Schumer and Black Lives Matter and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and The New York Times and who-the-heck-ever in the Left Establishment demand an immediate retraction from Pyongyang? Of course not. So what is this? This is another indication that Trump has rattled Rocket Man.