November 2, 2018

NO SUCH THING AS VOTER FRAUD? THINK AGAIN: Jason Snead, writing on The Daily Signal, demolishes the Left’s familiar claim that voting fraud is a myth in America. Reports Snead: “Simply put, the full scope of fraud in U.S. elections is unknown, and many states do not have in place the policies and procedures to detect and deter voter fraud.”

Enough is known, however, for Heritage to maintain a database on voter fraud, which you can view here. And trust me, considering how intensely the Left pours vituperation on any effort to expose and eradicate voter fraud, that tells you how serious the problem must actually be.