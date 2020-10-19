October 19, 2020

THE LOCKDOWNS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: New York’s Year from Hell. The city lost 16 percent of its jobs, twice the national rate.

New York is faring far worse than the rest of America. By late July, the nation had lost 8.1 percent of its jobs. But locally, industry after industry isn’t just in recession; it’s virtually nonexistent. New York is missing 53 percent of its 471,800 pre-Covid leisure and hospitality workers. The arts and entertainment field has lost 65,200 jobs, or more than two-thirds, and the restaurant and hotel field has hemorrhaged 184,500 jobs, or 49.2 percent. Retail outlets have laid off 45,300 people, or 13.2 percent. All these declines outpace national losses.

Apparently, this still isn’t enough to satisfy New York’s leaders. This month Mayor de Blasio imposed still further restrictions in “hot spots,” and Governor Cuomo added three more states to the 34 already on the list of states whose travelers must quarantine for 14 days if they visit New York. Who needs tourists? Meanwhile, restaurants in the city are still limited to 25 percent capacity.