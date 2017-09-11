September 11, 2017

MY FIRST 9/11 COLUMN: Written the day of the attack.

The column includes this line:

Waging this war requires a national consensus to bear the responsibility of common defense and a commitment to common purpose.

I think that’s true. I don’t think we’ve done it.

For what it’s worth, here’s a column I wrote in January 2001 about intelligence failures. Donald Rumsfeld had raised the issue in his confirmation hearings. I believe the column ran January 23, 2001 in The Washington Times. The San Antonio Express-News also published it sometime that week.