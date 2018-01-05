January 5, 2018

STEPHEN COLBERT TAKES OUT A ‘FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION’ AD FOR TRUMP’S FAKE NEWS AWARDS: On a billboard in Times Square, no less. Mind you, any free market person would say, “hey, it’s his money to do with as he pleases” but you have to wonder if the caring, humanistic, more-virtuous-than-you crowd who make up his demographic have asked how many children that money would feed, or how many homeless could have been fed hot meals in a city where the wind chill is currently 14 below zero.

The intertubes says that an ad like that costs about $250,000 a month. A lot of money to just scream “ME! ME! ME!”