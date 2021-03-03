March 3, 2021

MUMBAI’S OCTOBER 2020 ELECTRICAL BLACKOUT: Chinese gray-area warfare?

Here are some newer facts only Big Lie propagandists would dispute, but there are a lot of those snakes around: At 10 a.m. on Oct. 12, Mumbai suffered a massive electrical power outage. Local trains stopped, stranding passengers. Cellphone service crashed. India’s bond market was disrupted during peak trading hours. Some neighborhoods lost power for over 12 hours. Indian media called the outage Mumbai’s “worst in decades.” And it was.

In November, India Today reported that Maharashtra’s cyber department believed a malware attack could have caused the crippling outage. “Could have” is speculation, not fact. However, technical experts found indications of attempted cyber intrusions on digital devices controlling Mumbai’s grid.