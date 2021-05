MORE GOOD READS FOR THE GOOD BOOK: Latest survey of the American Bible Society and the Barna Group finds millions more Americans are reading the Christian scriptures during the Pandemic than before.

Will be interesting what happens to the trend in the next year as the Pandemic restrictions go away, especially as the overall trend has been somewhat upward since a low point in 2011 of less than a majority of Americans saying they read the Bible in the past year more than a few times.