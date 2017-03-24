March 24, 2017
METHAMPHETAMINES AND COAL MINES: Forgive the bitter visual pun, but both sources of revenue contribute to the endless combat in Myanmar (aka Burma).
Drug war in Burma– yes. They’re also fighting over control of coal mines.
It’s an old story but new blood continues to spill:
In Shan state, for example, the army and tribes are fighting over lucrative coal mining operations. In Kachin state the army violence is connected with the illegal gold mining and the tribal fear that the army cannot be trusted to observe the terms of any peace deal. Along the west coast (Arakan and Chin states) it’s about the army effort to control (tax) illegal logging by tribesmen. The tribes have been mistreated by the military for so long it is difficult to generate a lot of trust for a new peace agreement.