April 14, 2017

MEANWHILE, BACK IN NIGERIA: Boko Haram Islamist militants continue their terror campaign — but they’re having trouble recruiting suicide bombers. So they’ve turned to coercion.

“…by the end of 2016 most of the suicide bombers were women (often teenagers) and children (some as young as ten)…Attacks using female suicide bombers tended to use kidnapped girls convinced or coerced to make such attacks. Sometimes young girls (under 10 years old) are used, usually to wear bomb vests that can be detonated remotely. These bombers often do not know they are wearing explosives.