October 25, 2020

MATERIAL SUCCESS/RELATIONAL FAILURE ON A GLOBAL SCALE: If that sounds like a prescription for civilizational failure, it is. Dr. Patrick Fagan of MARRI looks at the social science data in an around-the-world assessment.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 8:22 am
