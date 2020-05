MARINE RECON LAUNCHING A PUMA: A reconnaissance Marine assigned to the Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to launch an RQ-20 Puma unmanned aircraft system while aboard a combat rubber raiding craft. Photo taken May 24, 2020.

