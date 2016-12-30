December 30, 2016

MAKING SCIENCE GREAT AGAIN: Climate researchers hope Trump administration will allow scientific debate instead of enforcing green dogma. James Varney at RealClear Investigations:

Researchers who see global warming as something less than a planet-ending calamity believe the incoming Trump administration may allow their views to be developed and heard. This didn’t happen under the Obama administration, which denied that a debate even existed. Now, some scientists say, a more inclusive approach – and the billions of federal dollars that might support it – could be in the offing.

Of course, the Left’s war on science will continue, because the many scientists-turned-activists and their journalistic allies aren’t going to let up their witch hunts against “deniers,” and there’s too much money at stake. Apocalyptic visions are good for research budgets (and for green-energy companies dependent on corporate welfare). Varney quotes Richard Lindzen, the MIT atmospheric physicist.

Even if some of the roughly $2.5 billion in taxpayer dollars currently spent on climate research across 13 different federal agencies now shifts to scientists less invested in the calamitous narrative, Lindzen believes groupthink has so corrupted the field that funding should be sharply curtailed rather than redirected. “They should probably cut the funding by 80 to 90 percent until the field cleans up,” he said. “Climate science has been set back two generations, and they have destroyed its intellectual foundations.” The field is cluttered with entrenched figures who must toe the established line, he said, pointing to a recent congressional report that found the Obama administration got a top Department of Energy scientist fired and generally intimidated the staff to conform with its politicized position on climate change. “Remember this was a tiny field, a backwater, and then suddenly you increased the funding to billions and everyone got into it,” Lindzen said. “Even in 1990 no one at MIT called themselves a ‘climate scientist,’ and then all of a sudden everyone was. They only entered it because of the bucks; they realized it was a gravy train. You have to get it back to the people who only care about the science.”

Another swamp to drain.