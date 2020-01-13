January 13, 2020

LOUISA MAY ALCOTT WOULDN’T LIKE THE MOVIE EITHER: Little Women Goes to War. Why, to the horror of feminist critics, aren’t men rushing to see Little Women? For the same reason that Alcott didn’t enjoy writing the novel: it’s a children’s story. She preferred adult fiction, wrote it only because she needed the money, and never liked the way the story ended. She would be even less charmed by the misandry and whininess in the current movie, which distorts the story and exaggerates the oppression of women in Alcott’s day in order to preach today’s progressive orthodoxy.