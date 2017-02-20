February 20, 2017

LEMONADE: H. R. McMaster is the new National Security Adviser. Trump already has General Mattis on his team, as SecDef. In McMaster, the President has another stellar military officer with a superb intellect and an earned reputation for out-of-the-box conceptualization.

I still don’t think we know the whole story about LTG Mike Flynn. I don’t know what transpired between Flynn and VP Pence. But the Administration has responded to the perceived political difficulties by finding a first-rate replacement.