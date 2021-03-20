March 20, 2021

LA DETECTIVE INTERROGATES THE GOSPEL EYEWITNESSES: J. Warner Wallace spent decades solving old murder cases nobody else could and along the way he developed some impressive skills for judging the credibility of witnesses and evidence. Things get really interesting when he applies those same skills to the eyewitness claims in the New Testament.

