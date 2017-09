KIM JONG UN IS RATTLED: Insulting a dictator’s “dignity” is a potentially valuable psychological weapon. And Trump uses it. He rattled Crooked Hillary, a banana republic tin pot if there ever was one. Now he’s working on Rocket Man.

VERY RELATED: It appears even the Washington Post acknowledges the rattle. ” Trump “might be irrational — or too smart,” the North Korean Pak Song Il told Osnos. “We don’t know.”

Heh.