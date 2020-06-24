June 24, 2020

JUDGING THE FLYNN CASE JUDGE: A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. has basically ordered Judge Sullivan to dismiss the case against General Flynn. High time. Alas, the decision was 2-1. Powerline’s Scott Johnson has posted the majority opinion. Choice quote from Scott: “The Flynn case constitutes a sidebar to the biggest political scandal in American history by far. One can only hope that this is, as it should be, the end of the road for this utterly disgraceful case.” (Link fixed.)