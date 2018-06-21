June 21, 2018

JUDGE DOLLY GEE HOLDS FATE OF TRUMP EO IN HER HANDS: That’s the consensus among legal experts interviewed by LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby. Seems Trump and aides purposely designed the executive order to require Gee’s agreement to change a 1997 court settlement. If she refuses, the illegal immigrant kids stay in the dog cages and it’s her fault now. If she agrees, she may reopen a rotten can of worms as the ACLU and other units of the Left’s Revolution by Litigation Army files new lawsuits.