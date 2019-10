JOURNALISTS IN GLASS HOUSES: The Age of Mutual Assured Cancellation. A modest proposal for my fellow journalists: Could we declare a bipartisan amnesty for the stupid things people did in high school and college—or at least stop pretending that these things have any relevance in judging a middle-aged adult’s professional competence? As much as journalists love to smear political opponents, there’s now a self-interested reason for us to stop throwing stones.