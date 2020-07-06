July 6, 2020

JOE BIDEN IS MOVING LEFT BUT THAT ISN’T STOPPING GOP NEVER-TRUMPERS FROM ENDORSING HIM: The Issues & Insights gang noticed this trend and offer some trenchant thoughts on what it means and why it’s happening.

“Not to be overly dramatic, but this is sheer lunacy. Whatever his faults – and they are many – Trump has run one of, if not the, most conservative administrations, including Ronald Reagan’s. From the military buildup to supply-side tax cuts and deregulation, to judicial nominees, to immigration policies and education reform, he’s made a lasting difference on issues these never-Trump Republicans supposedly hold dear. And while he can be and often is his own worst enemy, Trump has been the victim of the most vicious, sustained smear campaign ever mounted by the liberal establishment,” I&I observes.

As usual from these guys, definitely worth a serious read.