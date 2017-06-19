June 19, 2017

THIS IS HOW TOTAL DECAY STARTS: Jeremy Corbyn urges people to ‘occupy’ empty homes as supporters plan ‘Day of Rage’

Corbyn said: “There are a large number of deliberately kept vacant flats and properties all over London – it’s called land banking. People with a lot of money buy a house, buy a flat, keep it empty…Occupy, compulsory purchase it, requisition it, there’s a lot of things you can do.”

When Bob Geldof, J.K. Rowling and Elton John turn over the keys to their London apartments and mansions, then — and only then — can I take any of the far-left in the UK seriously. It’s like Bernie Sanders meets Benny Hill meets Abbie Hoffman, with a big side dish of smug virtue-signalling.