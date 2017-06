IT’S LIKE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, BUT WITH ORGANIC AVOCADOS: Business Insider gets Whole Foods CEO John Mackey to explain what went wrong with Whole Foods:

In a town-hall meeting last Friday, Mackey said the grocery chain has long prioritized its employees over shoppers, and that shoppers should instead be its No. 1 priority.

At least there’s market forces at work here. If only educational administrators saw the same problem the same way…