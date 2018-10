IT TOOK 1,279 DAYS BUT HILLARY CLINTON FINALLY LOST HER SECURITY CLEARANCE: Senate Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed Friday that Hillary asked that her security clearance be withdrawn, according to a September 21 letter from the Department of State.

And if you believe she voluntarily did this, I have some incredible ocean beachfront lots in Oklahoma that are available at prices you won’t believe … Go here for the rest of the story.