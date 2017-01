IS THIS WHAT THE DONALD WANTED?: German leaders seek to forge ties with Team Trump. Source is the BBC.

The US president-elect has condemned Angela Merkel’s decision to let in 890,000 migrants as a “catastrophic mistake” and dismissed the European Union as “basically a vehicle for Germany”.

Trump has a knack for creating a favorable negotiating position. He’s demonstrated that in business. The New York Times and its echo chamber etceteras fail to understand this.