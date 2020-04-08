April 8, 2020

IS THIS AMERICA’S TURNING POINT? The answers from Robert E. Wright of the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) are blunt and likely to anger all the usual suspects. Take this graph for instance:

“As I recently argued elsewhere, America’s educational system has not prepared us for the government power grab because it does not create enough Emersonian independent thinkers or, frankly, even adult thinkers. Due to the extreme Left bias of higher education, many of America’s college graduates remain intellectually infantilized to the point that they can do little more than Tweet ignorant hate at any idea that does not accord with Progressive mantras.”

Too severe a judgement? I think not, but what do other Instapunditites think? And what a neat shot of the shark!