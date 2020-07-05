July 5, 2020

IS EARTH JUST A PALE BLUE DOT IN A HOSTILE UNIVERSE? Excellent question for this Sunday after President Donald Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech in which he said, among much else in what may have been his best ever, “our Founders boldly declared that we are all endowed with the same divine rights — given to us by our Creator in Heaven. And that which God has given us, we will allow no one, ever, to take away — ever.”

Think about it: If we do live on what amounts to nothing more than a rock, then Trump’s claim may be a noble one, but in the overall scheme of things, it’s just a nice sentiment. Cold-Case Christianity’s J. Warner Wallace offers some challenging insights about why Earth is much more than a tiny pale blue dot among billions of others.