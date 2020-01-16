January 16, 2020

IRANIANS ATTACK THE AYATOLLAH REGIME — THEIR REAL ENEMY: My latest Creators Syndicate column.

Iran’s Islamic revolutionary dictatorship is a case study in repeated failure, incompetence, corruption and mass murder.

Since December 2017, deeply aggrieved Iranian citizens have publicly denounced two blatantly linked injustices perpetrated by the corrupt ayatollah regime: the clerical dictatorship’s hideous corruption and Iran’s acute economic deterioration.

The Iranian people are now responding with splendid ferocity.

Voice of America News reports that instead of chanting, “Death to America,” Iranians in Tehran chant: “You are tyrants. Don’t call us seditioners.”

According to the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Persian language broadcast unit, Radio Farda, on Jan. 13, protesters in Isfahan Industrial University chanted, “Execution and imprisonment no longer scare us.” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is funded by the U.S. government. Radio Free Europe is definitely not a Cold War relic.

Protestors in Tehran and western Iran have been heard chanting, “Death to the dictator,” meaning Ayatollah Khamenei.

He is the IRGC’s mob boss.

A Twitter video clip shows protestors in Tehran chanting: “They are lying that our enemy is America. Our enemy is right here.”