March 9, 2017

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW: How come Trump hasn’t fired IRS Commissioner Koskinen?

House Republicans aren’t giving up their quest to show Koskinen the door. “President Trump should fire Commissioner Koskinen and replace him with someone that will bring integrity and competence to the IRS,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., told Fox News on Tuesday.

OK, House GOP, go ahead and impeach Koskinen. Remember, the IRS recently “found” 6,924 new documents related to the targeting of conservative organizations. Judicial Watch has kept up the pressure. The House can exert political pressure. Koskinen would be the opening round. The IRS targeted conservatives — it sure looks like Obama politicized the agency. Did Obama politicize other alphabet agencies (like NSA and CIA) and use them to target Trump? Fair question.