INDIAN OCEAN NAVY POWER PHOTO FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence sails with ships from the Royal Australian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the French Navy aircraft carrier, FS Charles de Gaulle and its escort ships through the Gulf of Bengal. The caption says the allied fleet was participating in an anti-submarine exercise and enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and French navies.