IN MEMORIAM: StrategyPage honors Torpedo Squadron 8 and its heroic airmen. The memorial names all of the U.S. Navy fliers in the squadron that sacrificed itself at Midway. Ensign George Gay was shot down but survived. Everyone else in the squadron was killed in the squadron’s desperate attack on the Japanese fleet. These men were all genuine heroes and deserve our thanks. The battle’s 75th anniversary was this week (June 4-7, 1942). After the war Gay became a pilot for TWA.