April 17, 2021

IF YOU HAVEN’T YET READ BRYAN PRESTON ON THE ALAMO: Go do it now because it is both a superb corrective to the creeping rot of wokism and a wonderful tribute to the Tejanos, the men of the Alamo of Mexican lineage who were born in what became Texas.

The vast majority of people with Texas blood flowing in their veins instinctively recognize the Alamo as the enduring symbol of freedom that it is, but others need to hear the facts about what happened there, including especially that it had zero to do with “white supremacy.” Preston is doing it well. Thank you, Ed Driscoll, for posting his column link.