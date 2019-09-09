September 9, 2019

IDENTITY POLITICS IS WHAT WE GET WHEN WE ABANDON THE TRADITIONAL FAMILY: Now, that is a provocative suggestion, coming from author Mary Eberstadt, according to The Federalist’s Joy Pullman in a review of “Primal Screams: How the Sexual Revolution Created Identity Politics.”

Put most simply, the argument is stated thus by Pullman: “How many more generations must pay the emotional and financial price for our society’s refusal to require people to be fully responsible for what happens when they have sex?” It really is in the final analysis about the children.