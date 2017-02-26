February 26, 2017

I HATE GIVING THE WASHINGTON POST INSTAPUNDIT LINKS: But this rates as good news — if it’s accurate and not fake.

I’m on a limb…I live on a limb…OK…I suspect it’s accurate.

The White House is preparing to propose boosting defense spending and slashing funding for longtime Republican targets like the Environmental Protection Agency.

Yup. DOD over EPA. All night long. And for the next 5,250 years. (Hey. If Egypt’s hung on 5,500 years –at least in hieroglyphics— why not the U.S.?) If this ain’t accurate news it ought to be. DOD is the real U.S. environment/economic/physical security protection agency and –by damn!– that’s Constitutional!