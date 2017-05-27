May 27, 2017
HOW TO TELL A PERSON’S BRAIN AGE:
In recent years, scientists have plumbed the molecular depths of the body and surfaced with tell-tale biomarkers of aging, some of which extend to the brain. Now, researchers are harnessing another tool, neuroimaging, to measure the organ’s age, and using that to predict how long a person will live…
…Cole and his colleagues recently devised their own technique of predicting the biological age of people’s brains using a combination of machine learning and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.
As for determining if someone is brain dead, voting for Hillary is definitely a tell-tale marker.