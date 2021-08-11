August 11, 2021

HOW MANY MORE CUOMOS SHIELDED BY THE ELITE? Kylee Zempel, writing today for The Federalist, is asking that rather relevant question, which makes sense, given the Clinton, Weiner, Epstein scandals:

“Tuesday’s resignation signals it’s the end of the road for Cuomo — for now. But if the media can sit and twiddle its thumbs — or worse, kiss keister and perform comedy sketches with giant Q-Tips — while thousands of elderly folks die in New York nursing homes and women in the double digits tell of a gropey governor’s disgusting habits, we must ask: How many other Andrew Cuomos is the media covering for?”