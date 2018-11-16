PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 16, 2018

HOT OFF THE PRESS:  The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights just released a report entitled “Police Use of Force:  An Examination of Modern Policing Practices.”  My individual Commissioner Statement is here.

My main point:  In the Jim Crow South, the biggest problem was that many in law enforcement didn’t take crime in African American neighborhoods seriously.  We’ve come a long way since then.  But if modern reformers aren’t careful, their actions will end up encouraging police officers to offer less protection to African Americans.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:59 am