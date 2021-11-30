November 30, 2021

HIT BACK TWICE AS HARD: Fifteen states, led by West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, are prepared to yank an estimated $600 billion in funds from financial institutions contemplating defunding the oil and gas industry in the U.S, according to The Federalist.

The 15 states include in addition to West Virginia, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Alabama, Texas and Kentucky. Hmmm, wonder why my birth state of Oklahoma — where Harold Hamm, the guy who invented hydraulic fracking, grew up — is not on that list?