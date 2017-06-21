June 21, 2017

FROM THE DAILY SIGNAL: “How Hip-Hop Is Teaching High Schoolers About the Free Market“. Hey, anything that gets youngsters to read Adam Smith is OK by me. If this takes off, there are going to be far fewer BernieBots clamoring for “free” stuff.

Caskey’s goal is to reach the urban student with the relevance of the economic way of thinking. He says, “I want to inspire zeal for the discipline of economics among young people, but particularly among urban young people, a historically underserved population, especially in the educational sense.”

You can check out the lessons here.