June 20, 2017

From Heat Street: HILLARY TAKING DELUSION TO NEW LEVELS

How 100% deluded and bonkers must one be to say this about themselves?

“Now I haven’t seen Wonder Woman yet […] But something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley.”

What disaster is she talking about having saved the world from? Benghazi? The deteriorated state of Russo-American relations? The rise of Chinese influence? The abandoned-to-die Arab Spring? Syria? On the other hand she *did* have to wind down the Clinton Foundation, so maybe that’s the saving the world part.

The saddest thing is there are still drones on the Upper West Side and in Georgetown who desperately want to believe this delusion. Why am I reminded of the psychologists’ explanation for the Miracle of Fatima?