November 7, 2017

AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM, PART DEUX: You can draw all the cartoons of Trump as an orange baboon you want, and the worst you’ll face is an angry or incoherent Tweet. Try that stuff in India, brave Social Justice Keyboard Warriors:

G Balakrishnan, 36, a freelancer associated with an online news portal, was held in Tamil Nadu’s state capital Chennai on Sunday for the caricature that blamed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and top officials for not acting against loan sharks active in the state. He was charged with publishing defamatory and obscene material under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act, crimes punishable with three years in jail, police officer Anita Arokyamery said. (Emphasis added).

BONUS GAME: Try this in China or Saudi Arabia and see how long you last.