HERITAGE FLIGHT PRACTICE: An A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-35 Lightning II and a P-51 Mustang, practice formation flying for a heritage flight during the upcoming Cedar Creek Lake Air Show. The air show took place July 3 at Cedar Creek Lake, Texas.

